AUDIO: Phase 2: Coronavirus Sports Guidance for Delaware

Delaware moves into Phase 2 reopening on Monday, which will include some sports being able to resume. Public Health Director, Dr. Karyl Rattay discussed what that will include as we begin more socialization. She says that sports will often involve breaking social distancing rules, however they have developed guidance to keep sports safer while coronavirus is still out there.

When it comes to higher risk sports – which are more contact-oriented – like football and wrestling – they are still working on guidance for those activities.

For now – these are the new normal guidances that need to be practiced when it comes to sports. Dr. Rattay says that no one wants to change the games – they just want to decrease the spread of coronavirus and prevent a rebound by the state – with high levels of increased positive tests and hospitalizations. And she says “This is temporary.”