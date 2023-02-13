Phase 2 of DE Memorial Bridge Deck Rehab Project is Underway

Phase 2 of a rehabilitation of the bridge deck of the New Jersey bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge is underway. Officials say the two left lanes of the northbound span will be continuously closed until just before the Memorial Day weekend – work is expected to be completed prior to May 25. The bypass lane for northbound traffic on the Delaware bound span is now open. Construction for this project will be suspended during the peak summer travel season.

Additional information from DRBA:

Two lanes on the New Jersey bound structure will be closed to traffic throughout the time frame – with an additional third lane shut down during the overnight hours for concrete pouring operations. The remaining lanes on the New Jersey bound structure will be open to traffic.

To accommodate anticipated traffic volumes, a bypass lane has been established to divert some traffic around the construction zone. This bypass lane, which channels traffic to the exterior lane of the Delaware bound span, is recommended for passenger cars bound for the New Jersey Turnpike only. Commercial vehicles are not permitted to use the bypass lane. The remaining three (3) lanes of the Delaware bound span will be open for southbound traffic.

The safety of the traveling public and on-site highway contractors is the agency’s highest priority. Commuters and travelers are urged to be careful and to stay alert in and around construction zones and obey all posted speed limit signs. For the latest in traffic information and project updates, follow the Bridge on Twitter @demembridge or sign up for text alerts at www.bridgealerts.com.