Philadelphia Man Arrested in Dover Following Investigation Into Illegal Drugs, Firearms

A 31-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested on drug and firearm charges following an incident Wednesday night. At 11:13 p.m., members of the Dover Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with Delaware Probation and Parole, contacted Eric Brown in the area of South New Street and West Reed Street, as part of an investigation into illegal drugs and firearms. Brown was found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine that had an obliterated serial number, 49 bags of heroin and 5 Levorphanol pills. Brown was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned. He faces several charges. Brown is now at SCI on $82,401 cash bail.

List of Charges:

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

-Possession of a Firearm With an Obliterated Serial Number

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Possession of a Controlled Substance (2x)