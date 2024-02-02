Philadelphia Man Charged after Hartly Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A Philadelphia man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Hartly Wednesday night just before 6:30. Members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force were patrolling the area of Hourglass Road and Halltown Road when they spotted a BMW fail to stay in its travel lane. Detectives initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 49 year old Jermaine Morris. A computer checked showed multiple outstanding warrants and that his driver’s license was suspended. He was arrested – and a search of the vehicle turned up a variety of drugs and ammunition:

Approximately 73.34 grams of powder cocaine

Approximately 19.74 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 1.48 grams of heroin

60 dosage units of Xanax

43 rounds of .380 ammunition

$2,986 in suspected drug proceeds

Morris was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the below crimes:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving Without a License

Failure to Remain in a Single Lane

Morris was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $194,350 cash bond.