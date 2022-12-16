Philly Woman Charged in Lewes-Area Carjacking

Image courtesy DSP

A Philadelphia woman has been arrested for a carjacking in Lewes. Delaware State Police were called to Valley Drive Thursday morning just before 6. The 56 year old victim started her vehicle remotely and then placed her purse inside the vehicle. She walked to the rear hatch to retrieve an item and heard the car door shut and found a child sitting in the passenger seat and 27 year old Justice Bowser who got into the vehicle – and stabbed the victim in the arm as Bowser drove off. The vehicle was spotted just after 6am, but Bowser sped off. She was eventually stopped in the Middletown area and arrested. Police say the child is a relative of Bowser’s. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Bowser was transported to Troop 7, where she was charged with the following crimes:

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

She was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $191,000 cash bond.