Phone, E-Mail Scams Investigated In Easton

Easton Police are investigating several phone and e-mail scams.

Recipients of these messages are asked to purchase gift cards and provide the caller with the information.

Some of the scammers claim to represent local charities or political figures.

Police are aware of one church member who was asked to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards from a local business to help a relief effort.

Police say scammers are becoming more sophisticated, and people must be diligent.

A reputable company or government would not demand payment via gift cards.