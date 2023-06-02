UPDATED: Phone Scam in Maryland Involving Police Impersonators is Again Active

Original Story – 03/15/23 – Maryland State Police is warning citizens about a phone scam involving police impersonators. The scam is currently active in Maryland. Citizens have reported that callers contact them claiming to be state troopers or police officers. They try to get financial information or money from the citizens. The impersonator tells them they need to obtain information from the caller due to a police investigation or they are asking for a donation to support law enforcement and their families. The impersonator will use a real name of a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain trust of the victim. The Maryland State Police wants you to know they do not call individuals and request money from citizens under any circumstances.

Maryland State Police advises the following:

• Never provide any personal identifying information over the telephone unless you have

verified the source.

• Never provide any payment information over the telephone unless you have verified the

source.

• The police will never call you and request money for fines, arrest warrants, fundraisers or

any other reason.

• If you do not trust the source and want to verify, look up the unit/group/barrack they said

they are from on the internet and call the listed number directly.

• If you believe you have provided information to a scam, please immediately notify your

financial institutions.