Phone Scam Targets Small Businesses

A scam looks to take advantage of small business owners.



According to the Delaware Division of Small Business, some owners have received phone calls claiming to be from the Division regarding an application for a DE Relief Grant. These calls do not originate from the Division of Small Business, which makes contact through e-mail to the address provided on the grant application.

Director Damian DeStefano says the online application portal remains secure, and the Division of Small Business and the Department of Justice are investigating the source of the unsolicited and phony calls.

Any questions about a message regarding the DE Relief Grant application may directed to DEReliefGrants@delaware.gov.