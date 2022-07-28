Phone Scammers Claim to Represent Constable

A phone scam is circulating in Sussex County, similar to one that was reported in Kent County in June.

Sussex County officials said Wednesday that calls are being placed purported to be from the Constable’s office, and the recipient is told he or she is the subject of an arrest warrant. The caller says the arrest warrant could be canceled if payment is made.

County employees and law enforcement do not use the phone to solicit funds, fines or payments. The Constable’s office and other departments make contact by mail or in person in the event of violations, serving of documents or other procedures.

Sussex County officials shared these fraud prevention tips:

· Try to obtain the caller’s name, a physical address, and a telephone number, if possible, as well as the name of the organization represented; in the case of texts or email, avoid clicking links or opening attachments to any message;

· Do not give sensitive or personal identifying information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, passwords, addresses, or dates of birth;

· Do not give any money, and do not agree to any terms or conditions;

· Hang up/delete the message and directly contact the agency in question to verify claims;

· Contact local law enforcement to report any suspected scam.