Phone Store Robbed In Dover

A Dover phone store was robbed late Thursday afternoon.

Police said that shortly before 5:00 p.m., two suspects came into the T-Mobile store on North DuPont Highway and took some items that were on display. They told the store employee they would shoot if anyone tried to stop them.

The suspects got away with nearly $6,000 worth of electronic items. Police do not have detailed descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.