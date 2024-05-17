PHOTOS: A Sneak Peak into this Weekend’s Dover AFB Airshow

The public will have a rare glimpse into the world of military aviation this Saturday and Sunday at Dover Air Force Base.

On static display and flying over the base will be an assortment of historical and modern aircraft.

For example, this is the C-17 (call sign “Reach 871”) which flew 823 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport (Kabul) on August 15, 2021. It is open for tours!

Here is what this C-17 looked like on the inside during that mission. The 436th/512th Airlift Wings contributed to the safe evacuation of 124,000 persons in the largest noncombatant evacuation in U.S. history.

Image courtesy U.S. Air Force

The public is even allowed in the cockpit of the famous C-17.

The C-17s are not the only well-known cargo airplanes based at Dover. Its larger cousin, the C-5 Super Galaxy, is also based in Dover and open for inspection.

A C-5M Super Galaxy is scheduled for a flyover demo.

The C-5 has an enormous payload that can carry cargo up to 285,000 pounds.

The C-5M is 247.8 feet long with a wingspan of 222.8 feet.

Visitors can climb the same 25 steep steps used by the aircrew into the cockpit of the C-5M, the world’s most capable strategic airlifter.

The show includes an incredible (and loud!) demo flight of the F-35A Lightning II toward the end. Various other aircraft are scheduled to perform depending on the weather.

The tentative displays and performances are as follows…

Image courtesy DAFB

Image courtesy DAFB

Image courtesy DAFB

More info is on the Dover AFB Air Show website.