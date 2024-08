The President spent about two hours and 15 minutes on the beach in North Shores late Wednesday afternoon. He joined the First Lady and her two sisters!

Here’s 22 minutes of video from that 2+ hours!

The President and his entourage arrive at the beach. Images courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

It’s hard being famous. Everybody wants to take a selfie with you!

They look like the First Lady’s sisters.

The book: The 5 Years Before You Retire: Retirement Planning When You Need It the Most, by Emily Guy Birken and Emily Guy Birken.

Counter-snipers on the lookout.

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder with 26-foot patrol boat, 26294.

The President talks on the cell phone while reviewing some papers. What magazine is she reading?

That’s as far as the press pool was allowed and not for long.

The First Family may be here through Labor Day so keep those cameras handy!