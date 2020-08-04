PHOTOS: Rehoboth Accesses Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias

Rehoboth property owners spent Tuesday afternoon and evening accessing the damage left by Tropical Storm Isaias which will probably go down as one of the most destructive in recent Rehoboth history with its 30+ m.p.h. sustained winds.

According to the Rehoboth DEOS weather station, the winds peaked around 10 a.m. with a 60 m.p.h. gust. The town received less than a half-inch of rain the entire day, so flooding was not a problem.

Trees and tree limbs, lots of them, snapped like matchsticks during the storm knocking out power to customers as well as traffic signals, and crashing into buildings and vehicles.

  • This photo was taken near Funland around 9:25 a.m. as the storm blew across Delmarva. The rough surf ate away at the beach leaving a cliff. Image courtesy Bill Henschke.
  • Firefighters responded to this home on Dunbar Street in West Rehoboth around noon after it was struck by the tree. The 93-year-old male occupant was uninjured but was taken by an ambulance to the hospital because the home was badly damaged and he needed a place to stay. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney
  • Rehoboth Beach street crews spent much of the day removing storm debris. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney
  • This is Terrace Road near Silver Lake. A high-tension feeder line was severed when these trees fell. Image courtesy Sandy Neverett.
  • Many traffic signals lost power and switched to “flash” mode. This one in Dewey was left dangling from its power cable. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney
  • Fortunately, nobody was injured when a huge tree smashed this pickup truck on Dodds Lane in Henlopen Acres. It had been parked on the grounds of the Indian and Pioneer Cemetery. Image courtesy Evan Stoddard.