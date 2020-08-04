PHOTOS: Rehoboth Accesses Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias

Rehoboth property owners spent Tuesday afternoon and evening accessing the damage left by Tropical Storm Isaias which will probably go down as one of the most destructive in recent Rehoboth history with its 30+ m.p.h. sustained winds.

According to the Rehoboth DEOS weather station, the winds peaked around 10 a.m. with a 60 m.p.h. gust. The town received less than a half-inch of rain the entire day, so flooding was not a problem.

Trees and tree limbs, lots of them, snapped like matchsticks during the storm knocking out power to customers as well as traffic signals, and crashing into buildings and vehicles.