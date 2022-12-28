Photos Released from Armed Robbery at Millsboro Liquor Store Earlier This Month

Delaware State Police need your help identifying and finding the person who committed an armed robbery of the East Coast Liquors store in Millsboro earlier this month.

The incident happened On December 15th, 2022 at about 9:48 p.m., when someone went into the store and demanded money. Detectives were able to get photos of the suspect and vehicle, which are pictured below.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues investigating this case. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective D. Yencer by calling 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.