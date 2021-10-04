Pick-up Truck Crash Near Harrington Claims Life Of Dover Woman

A 34-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a pick-up truck crash west of Harrington.

According to Delaware State Police, the woman was heading southbound on Whiteleysburg Road north of Brownsville Road Sunday afternoon. She lost control on a curve and left the roadway and the pick-up truck overturned. The driver died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

State Police also said the driver was not buckled up.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-698-8457 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

A portion of Whiteleysburg Road was closed for about three hours because of the wreck and investigation.