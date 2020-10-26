Pickup Truck Rolls Over On Mt. Joy Rd.

A vehicle roll-over accident in Millsboro sent one person to a hospital early Monday.

Delaware State Police are investigating the overnight crash on Mount Joy Road near Cordrey Road.

Members of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded.

The roof was cut off the pick-up truck to allow a 21-year-old woman to get out.

She was taken to a hospital.

A portion of Mount Joy Road was closed for a while due to the accident and investigation.