Pier At Lewes Ferry Terminal Named After Former DRBA Commissioner

The Public Pier at the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Delaware terminal has a new name.



A bronze plaque has been dedicated in recognition of the service and contributions of former Delaware River and Bay Authority Commissioner William Lowe the Third. DRBA commissioners unanimously approved renaming of the pier after Lowe more than a year ago.

“On behalf of the Commissioners and Staff, we’d like publicly recognize and thank Bill for his sixteen years of service as a Commissioner.” DRBA Chairman Samuel E. Lathem said. “Bill was a dedicated public servant who always focused on ways to reach a consensus for the good of the Authority, its customers and stakeholders. I was fortunate to serve with him for his entire tenure at the Authority.”



Lowe attended the recent ceremony. He was a DRBA a commissioner for 16 years.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the DRBA for their kindness in making this dedication,” Lowe said. “It is especially gratifying for it to be here on the pier overlooking the Lewes terminal and ferry operations. It is an honor for which I am profoundly grateful.”



The pier at the Lewes terminal is used for such events as the arrival of the tall ships Kalmar Nyckel and AJ Meerwald.