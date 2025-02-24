Pilot Declares Precautionary Emergency En Route to Salisbury Regional Airport

A Salisbury Instructor Pilot declared a precautionary emergency on approach to Salisbury (SBY) Airport following a routine training flight. Salisbury airport officials say the incident was minor, and they are happy to report that the crew and aircraft are safe. An Instructor Pilot, returning from a routine training flight over the Eastern Shore, declared the emergency to Air Traffic Controllers at the Salisbury Regional Airport, early this afternoon. The declaration was precautionary after the Student and their Instructor experienced abnormal engine performance from their single engine trainer aircraft. An Aircraft Rescue Firefighting unit responded to the airfield to assist. The aircraft and crew landed without incident. There were no injuries or further damage as a result of the flight.