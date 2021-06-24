Pilot Hospitalized After Small Plane Crash In Talbot Co.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Maryland State Police are investigating the crash of a small plane in Easton that left the pilot injured Thursday morning.

At about 11:15 a.m., troopers at the Easton Barrack responded to Easton Airport for a reported small plane crash. A preliminary investigation indicates that the Trident Air single-engine plane crashed in a field nearby and became engulfed in flames after the pilot was removed from the cockpit.

A MSP helicopter flew the pilot to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment. Condition was not provided.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Easton Police and Talbot County Emergency Services responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.