Pipe Repair Project Begins Monday on Section of MD 90 in Worcester County; Speed Limit Enforced in Work Zone

For drivers in the Berlin area, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a pipe rehabilitation and drainage improvement project along MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) in Worcester County on Monday December 11th. The project is expected to be completed by mid-February, weather permitting. The project includes the installation of barrier walls to create a safe work zone, followed by the repair of a pipe that carries a tributary of Church Branch under the roadway. Beginning Monday, the State Highway Administration’s contractor, Covington Machine and Welding Inc. of Annapolis, will begin to repair the pipe. The project also includes slope stabilization within the project limits. Crews will work weekdays 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Motorists should expect complete shoulder closures and intermittent single-lane closures during these work hours.

Additional Traffic-Related Information from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration:

In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the State Highway Administration will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system in the work zone on MD 90 after a 21-day warning period beginning Monday December 11. Maryland State Police will authorize citations for those driving above the posted speed limit of 55 MPH. For more details on the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system, go to https://www.safezones.maryland.gov.

Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes and slow down in work zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.