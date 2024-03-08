Pittsville Man Arrested after Explosives Found on Property

Image courtesy Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office

A check on the welfare by Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies resulted in the arrest of a Pittsville man. Deputies contacted 45 year old Christopher Wilgus at his residence on Gumboro Road and spotted what looked like homemade explosive devices placed throughout the yard and property. Wilgus told deputies he was concerned about potential attacks on his residence, a motor home and garage on the property, and said he’s seen drones and individuals surveilling him.

The State Fire Marshal confirmed the authenticity of the explosive devices and took samples for analysis. Deputies arrested Wilgus. A search and seizure warrant was secured and all remaining devices were rendered safe and removed from the property.

The investigation is continuing.