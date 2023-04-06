Pittsville Man Charged after Dollar General Armed Robbery

A Pittsville man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery Wednesday evening in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say 53 year old Brian McNancy went into the Dollar General on Sixty Foot Road, walked around the store and pulled a suspected firearm on the cashier. It’s believed he took cash from the register before leaving the scene. A man matching the suspect’s description was spotted on Gumboro Road and arrested by State Police just before 10pm.

McNancy is charged with armed robbery, reckless endangerment and other offenses.