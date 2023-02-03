Pittsville Man Convicted on Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A 35 year old Pittsville man has been convicted of possession of a regulated firearm by a person prohibited – and related charges. Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Karen Dean has deferred sentencing of Timothy Ketterman for a pre-sentence investigation – Ketterman is being held at the County Detention Center pending sentencing. Officials say Police responded to a fatal crash at Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive in Salisbury. Sheriff Mike Lewis recovered an unserialized .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an attached suppressor from beneath Ketterman’s seat. Additional ammunition, an extended magazine and drug paraphernalia were also found.