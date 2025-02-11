Pittsville Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of Minor

A 23 year old Pittsville man has been sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor. The Wicomico County States Attorney’s office says Cypress Taylor pleaded guilty last November to multiple offenses and was sentenced on January 31st by Judge S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. Taylor was sentenced to 25 years of active incarceration followed by five years of supervised probation. However if he violates probation Taylor will be subject to 40 years of incarceration. He will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision and required to register as a Tier III sex offender for life.

Additional information from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney:

In the Fall of 2022, Taylor sexually abused a minor child under his care. He fled the State after being

discovered, but was located shortly thereafter and extradited back to Maryland to face prosecution for his crimes. The victim was under the age of 13 years.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “Sexual predators who seek to harm our

children pose an inherent threat to society. Despite this defendant’s attempt to evade accountability for his actions, justice prevailed in the case through the courage of the survivor, the swift actions of the team at the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, and the strong sentence imposed by the Court.”