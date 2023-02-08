Pittsville, Maryland Man Convicted In Connection with Fatal Crash in October, 2022

A 35-year-old Pittsville, Maryland man has been convicted of firearm-related charges. Sentencing was deferred for the preparation of a pre-sentence investigation report. Timothy Paul Ketterman is currently at Wicomico County Detention Center pending sentencing. Late in the evening, October 21st, 2022, while at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive in Salisbury, Sheriff Mike Lewis recovered an unserialized .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an attached suppressor –from underneath the seat. A search of his vehicle also revealed .22 caliber ammunition, an extended magazine, and drug paraphernalia. Ketterman is now legally ineligible to possess a handgun.