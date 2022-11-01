Pittsville Named a MD Sustainable Community

Three towns have been named Maryland’s newest Sustainable Communities. Two are in Washington County – the third is Pittsville in Wicomico County. The Sustainable Communities program provides local governments with access to state programs, loans, grants and tax credits that can support brick and mortar community projects, small business development, job creation and tourism. Local goals for Pittsville include upgrading stormwater management and wastewater treatment, expanding and improving green space, rehabbing homes and providing facade improvements and repairing and connecting sidewalks.