Plane Crash Injures 2 Near Salisbury
May 26, 2024/
Two people were injured when a small plane crashed Sunday just after noon north of Salisbury. Emergency personnel from Salisbury and Hebron were called to a field in the area of North West Road and Log Cabin Road. One person was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury and the other flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
The NTSB is investigating.
