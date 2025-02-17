Planned Armory Road Closure Near Frankford/Dagsboro Shortened

A planned bridge rehabilitation project that would have closed a section of Armory Road in Dagsboro and Frankford for the entire summer has been reworked by DelDOT officials. Beginning next Monday Armory Road/Route 20 between Dukes Road and Omar Road will be closed until May 16th – weather permitting. The original posting from DelDOT had the closure lasting through the entire summer, which leaves summer vacationers with one less route to travel and local businesses, like Bennett Orchards at risk with the closure extending through their entire harvest season.