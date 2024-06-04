Planned Delmarva Power Outage in Lewes Tonight

Delmarva Power has a planned outage overnight tonight (Tuesday into Wednesday) between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to support required work for DelDOT’s project in the Wescoasts Corner area. This will impact approximately 100 Delmarva Power customers. This work has no impact to customers of the Lewes BPW.

Crews have been going door-to-door to notify impacted customers of the outage, as well as putting out a robocall. Customers impacted by the outage are urged to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements for themselves and their families.