Planned Water Disruption to 7 Georgetown Properties Sunday Night
April 12, 2024/
Sunday night beginning at 10 o’clock, contractors with the Park Avenue Relocation project will shut down a water main to 6 properties on DuPont Boulevard and one on Arrow Safety Road. Officials say the water will be shut off for a short time and restored when the work is completed.
Properties affected:
- 22317 Dupont Blvd – Easter Seals
- 21092 Arrow Safety Rd – Royal Farms
- 22834 Dupont Blvd – Safelite AutoGlass
- 22836 Dupont Blvd – “ “
- 22855 Dupont Blvd – Probation & Parole
- 22860 Dupont Blvd – Calvary Baptist Church
- 22883 Dupont Blvd – Community Corrections
Additional information from the Georgetown Water Department: