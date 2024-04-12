Planned Water Disruption to 7 Georgetown Properties Sunday Night

April 12, 2024/Mari Lou

Sunday night beginning at 10 o’clock, contractors with the Park Avenue Relocation project will shut down a water main to 6 properties on DuPont Boulevard and one on Arrow Safety Road. Officials say the water will be shut off for a short time and restored when the work is completed.

Properties affected:

  • 22317 Dupont Blvd – Easter Seals
  • 21092 Arrow Safety Rd – Royal Farms
  • 22834 Dupont Blvd – Safelite AutoGlass
  • 22836 Dupont Blvd – “ “
  • 22855 Dupont Blvd – Probation & Parole
  • 22860 Dupont Blvd – Calvary Baptist Church
  • 22883 Dupont Blvd – Community Corrections

Additional information from the Georgetown Water Department:

