Planning to Attend Sunday’s Fireworks in Rehoboth? Here’s what you should know:

Rehoboth Beach will light up the sky and the beach with fireworks this Sunday July 3rd, one day before Independence Day.

The fireworks will be launched between Philadelphia and Hickman Streets, a little bit south of the usual Brooklyn Avenue location, due to lingering beach impacts from the nor’easter in early May. The display is expected to start Sunday at about 9:30 p.m., subject to weather conditions. The Funsters will perform at the bandstand starting at 8:00 p.m. to begin the festivities.

The following road closures will be in effect, according to the City of Rehoboth Beach:

The bandstand area will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 pm-midnight.

Beginning at 6 pm, only bus traffic and residents will be permitted on Henlopen and Surf avenues.

Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7 pm.

Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from State Route 1 will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8:30 pm. At that point, all vehicles entering Rehoboth Beach will have to do so via State Road to Bayard Avenue.

Residents on Henlopen Avenue, in Henlopen Acres, and North Shores must access their residences via Second Street beginning at 8:30 pm.

To exit Rehoboth after the fireworks, vehicles north of Rehoboth Avenue will be directed to exit via Rehoboth and Columbia avenues. Vehicles on the south side of Rehoboth Avenue, will use Bayard Avenue to State Route 1 southbound only or Hickman or Munson streets to State Road to Route 1 north- and southbound.

DART and Jolly Trolley will provide service into Rehoboth Beach on revised schedules/routes the evening of July 3.