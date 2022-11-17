Plans to Expand Broadband Internet Technology in Maryland

The process to expand Broadband Internet technology in Maryland is underway. Salisbury University’s Eastern Shore Regional GIS Cooperative has earned a $2.44 million grant from the Office of Statewide Broadband. A new year-long project will include collecting, analyzing, and visualizing the broadband Internet capacity across Maryland. Project manager Mary Buffington says that now, more than ever, businesses, healthcare, and education need broadband access. She adds that this grant and project will bring Maryland closer to available access for everyone in all the communities.