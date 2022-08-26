Plans Underway for High-Capacity Magazine Buyback for DE Residents

The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security will conduct a limited buyback program for large-capacity magazines in coming months. In June 2022, Gov. Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 making the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the State.

Delaware residents will be eligible to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition relinquished to law enforcement. This is for individuals only – not wholesale, retail, manufacturers and distributor businesses. Draft regulations for the buyback have been submitted to the Delaware Register of Regulations for publication and will be available for public review and comment September 1 through October 3. Once the regulations are finalized, DSHS will utilize various traditional media and social media outlets to provide program details and dates.

In addition, DSHS will share this information with legislators, law enforcement agencies statewide, and community groups.

DSHS is tentatively planning to host buyback events in mid-November 2022 at locations in each county. The locations will be advertised when finalized.

Residents should secure the magazines in a safe place until program dates are announced.

Residents are encouraged to review 11 Del. C. § 1469(c) ascertain exemptions apply.