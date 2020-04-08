Plans underway on mobile hospital to treat coronavirus in Kent, Sussex Counties

Efforts are underway to set up a mobile hospital unit for Kent and Sussex Counties to treat those suffering from coronavirus (COVID-19) as cases continues to rise rapidly across Delaware.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the State Health Operations Center announced preliminary plans on Tuesday to launch an alternate care site to support hospitals in the two counties if warranted.

The site will be a collaborative effort between Bayhealth, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, and Beebe Healthcare.

Officials from all three healthcare systems are currently coordinating with county and state officials on plans moving forward.

The primary goal is to maintain the surge of patients within the current hospitals; however, the state has offered to set up the mobile hospital if cases continue to rise to the point where hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.

Site evaluations have already been performed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Delaware National Guard, who will build the care site if needed.

As it stands right now, hospitals have been able to manage patients with their current staffing and supplies, but the state is preparing for an expected increase in the next days which could result in plans being implemented to start construction on the unit.

This care site would join the two previously designated in New Castle County: the first on the campus of Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children and the second at Governor Bacon Health Center.