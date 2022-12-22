Plastic Container With Stored Ash Causes Fire that Spreads to House in Cambridge

The Maryland State Fire Marshal has ruled a structure fire that occurred yesterday afternoon on Algonquin Road in Cambridge–accidental. Hot embers ignited a plastic container used to store used ash. The fire then extended to a nearby wooden fence. With the fence close to the home, the fire then quickly spread to the house. The State Fire Marshal reminds those of you in Maryland not to use paper bags, plastic containers or cardboard boxes to store ash from a wood stove or fireplace. As a result of the fire, two dogs died and one is missing. The blaze caused an estimated 200,000 dollars in damage.