Pocomoke-Based Radio Station Gutted by Fire

A fire has destroyed radio station WGOP (formerly WDMV) in Pocomoke City.

According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire at 1637 Dunn Swamp Road was reported Thursday morning. Members of the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company responded. The fire also drew other units from Maryland and Virginia.

Significant fire and smoke conditions were discovered originating from the attic area of the structure. About 50 firefighters stayed at the scene for three hours to bring the fire under control.

A failure in an electrical wire in the attic apparently caused the fire. The station, owned by Birach Broadcasting and operated by Mike Powell, was on the air at the time.

The 1955-era building is described as a total loss. Fire officials say it was not insured.