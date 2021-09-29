Pocomoke Firm Gets Army Armor Contract

A Worcester County company has been awarded a task order for procurement of the US Army’s next generation Modular Scalable Vest, or MSV.

Hardwire LLC, based in Pocomoke City, said the program will replace heavy body armor systems with new lightweight armor and carriers. The contract will last for nine years, with the goal of ‘lightening the load’ for troops with a tailor-able vest utilizing Hardwire’s patented armor.

“Hardwire consistently produces top-quality, lightest-in-the-world protective armor for our military, law enforcement, and school systems, and we are fortunate that Hardwire is based right here in Pocomoke providing high-tech and high-paying jobs,” Maryland State Senator Carozza, R-38th said. “It was exciting to be on hand the same day that Hardwire received official word about this major Army award. George and Emily Tunis lead a strong and talented team, excelling in providing the best quality protective armor for our military and law enforcement.”

“This is great news for our troops, for the Lower Shore, and for Hardwire,” Congressman Andy Harris, R- Md. 1st added. “I have visited the manufacturing facility and it is clear that they strive for excellence in producing life-saving products for our men and women in uniform from the military to law enforcement. Their innovation and skilled workforce produce a tremendous protection for our warfighters and reliable value to our country.”

