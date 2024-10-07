Pocomoke Man Arrested for Theft

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Pocomoke Police have been investigating several reports of thefts from vehicles in the Pocomoke area. On October 5th, the Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Bypass Road for a suspicious male – later identified at 31 year old Tahquon Moses of Pocomoke.

Moses was located by a Deputy a short time later near the Pocomoke Walmart and found in possession of stolen property and arrested.

Moses is charged with theft $100-$1500 and rogue and vagabond.

Sheriff Matt Crisafulli reminds everyone to keep your vehicles locked and remove any items of value.

.