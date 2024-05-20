Pocomoke Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Weapons Offense

Image courtesy Worcester County State’s Attorney

A Pocomoke City man has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced on Friday. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 22 year old Jael Ghent to 14 years in prison and suspended all but the 5-year mandatory minimum sentence. Ghent was also placed on 3 years of supervised probation upon release.

Court records show the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team obtained a search and seizure warrant for Ghent’s Pocomoke residence during an investigation in July of 2023. Investigators seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun, crack cocaine, digital scales and prescription medications. Ghent was indicted on multiple felony charges.

