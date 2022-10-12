Pocomoke Police & Fire Investigating Burglary & Fire at Young Street Home

Image courtesy Pocomoke VFC

A fire at a home on Young Street in Pocomoke early Monday morning was arson. Pocomoke Police were called for a burglary just before 5am and spotted fire at the rear of the home that was spreading quickly. Firefighters from Pocomoke – with help from crews from Stockton, Snow Hill and New Church, VA had the fire out quickly and the Fire Marshal’s investigation determined the fire was intentional.

Officials ask anyone with information on the fire to contact the Fire Marshal’s office at 410-632-5666 or the Maryland Arson Hotline at 800-492-7529.

Anyone with information relating to the burglary is asked to contact the Pocomoke Police Department at 410-957-1600.