Pocomoke Residents Charged with Animal Cruelty

Worcester County Animal Control responded to an animal complaint on Bonneville Avenue in Pocomoke on October 2nd. Two dogs were found on the porch in a crate – one of them was dead. Officers noticed evidence of other dogs being neglected, but residents refused to meet with officers at the scene. A warrant was obtained and officers found two dogs inside in poor condition with no food or water. Both dogs were seized and are in the care of a local veterinarian.

Officers have charged 31 year old Kierra Sturgis and 47 year old Lemond Williams, both of Pocomoke with 36 counts of animal cruelty and animal neglect related charges each. Four charges are felony aggravated animal cruelty.