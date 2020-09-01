Point At Cape Henlopen State Park Reopens

The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a portion of ocean beach and dunes and a half-mile of bayshore, is reopening after being closed for six months to allow several species of shorebirds to flourish.

The bayside beach at The Point will remain closed until October 1st as shorebirds prepare to migrate south for the winter.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the protective measures benefited up to 11 species of terns, six species of gulls, the brown pelican and the double crested cormorant – 30 species in all. Endangered piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns, red knots and others also were protected.

The Point has been closed annually since 1993 after it was recognized that nesting and migratory shorebird populations were in decline.