Police Activity in Laurel Cleared as Help Provided

Laurel Police were on the scene of a reported shooting incident just before 10 Saturday night on West 6th Street between Townsend Street and Webb Avenue. There was a large police presence as Delaware State Police, Laurel Fire Department, and Sussex County Paramedics assisted Laurel Police at the scene. Multiple witnesses were contacted – including the person who was reportedly shot. It was determined there was no shooting and no one injured, however one person was having suicidal ideas. After nearly two hours, the scene was cleared.

A reminder for anyone with suicidal thoughts – the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 9-8-8 – this number is available by phone call or text. The Laurel Police Department also has multiple Mental Health Clinicians on-staff to assist our community with a wide range of quality of life issues including but not limited to mental health, substance abuse, and housing.