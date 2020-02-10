Police arrest 3 on drug, weapons charges in Laurel

Left to Right: Tabius Cannon; Jason Talley; Cameron Patterson – Delaware State Police

Delaware State Police have arrested three suspects after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon in Laurel.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident occurred around p.m., Sunday as troopers observed a gray Nissan Altima traveling on Sussex Highway just north of Delaware Avenue, Laurel, with five young individuals in the back seat.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, Jason A. Talley, 28, of San Francisco, CA, when an odor of marijuana was detected.

Contact was then made with the passenger, Tabius Cannon, 24, of Salisbury, who originally provided police with a false name which Talley confirmed.

Seated in the back of the vehicle was Cameron Patterson, 24, of Salisbury, and four other individuals ranging from ages 11 to 6.

A search of the vehicle turned up 912.75 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, at which time Cannon took off running and a foot pursuit ensued.

Cannon was apprehended a short time later, hiding in a vehicle that was parked behind a home on Broad Creek.

Further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a silver, .380 semi-automatic pistol and a magazine containing three .380 rounds.

A computer inquiry revealed Cannon was a person prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

All three suspects were taken into custody and transported back to Troop 5.

Talley was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, Conspiracy Second Degree, Making False Statement, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Passenger Occupy Seating Position, and Failure to Have License in Possession. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $85150.00 secured bond.

Cannon was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts), Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Burglary Third Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, Conspiracy Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Making False Statement, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass Third Degree. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $109100.00 secured bond.

Patterson was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession With Intent To Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, Conspiracy Second Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $74050.00 secured bond.