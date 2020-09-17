Police Arrest Burglary Suspect For 2nd Time This Week

Dover Police have arrested a man in connection with two burglaries.

According to police, the suspect used a brick to smash a window at Caribbean Market on West Loockerman Street early Wednesday morning, stole about $1,5000 worth of property and fled the scene. That same suspect, according to police, 34-year-old Brian Bower, headed to PNC Bank at The Plaza and used a sledge hammer and crowbar to break into an ATM. He got no cash, but damage to the machine is estimated at $20,000. Police say Bower went back to the market and stole more items.



Video surveillance was used to identify Bower as a suspect in both crimes.



Police say Bower was also arrested and charged in a burglary case Monday of this week.