Long Neck man caught with 81 bags of heroin, other drugs in Millsboro

A Long Neck man was arrested on multiple drug charges after police found over 81 bags of heroin and several other drugs in Millsboro.

According to Delaware State Police, the incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m., Friday as troopers were patrolling through the parking lot of the Sea Esta Motel when they noticed an odor of marijuana was coming from the back of the building.

Police approached the back of the motel where they found 27-year-old Jamar Jones, at which time he was searched and troopers found 81 bags of heroin, over two grams of crack cocaine, more than five grams of synthetic marijuana, five Suboxone pills, over $700 dollars in drug money, and drug paraphernalia.

Jones was arrested and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,000 cash only bond.