Police Arrest Man with Gun on Indian River Inlet Bridge

Police received a complaint early Sunday evening of three men hanging over the railing of the Indian River Inlet bridge pedestrian walkway.

Image courtesy David Koster/portraitsinthesand.com

A female state park officer was first to arrive to check on the three men. Capt. John McDerby, spokesman for State Parks Enforcement, says the officer smelled an odor of marijuana and proceeded to frisk the men. That is when she found a concealed 9 m.m. handgun on the one man.

Image courtesy David Koster/portraitsinthesand.com

Backup officers arrived minutes later. Capt. McDerby said the 26-year-old man was charged with felony possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct. No word on what they were doing on the bridge.