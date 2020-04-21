Police arrest three after dispute leads to firearm charges in Magnolia

Delaware State Police arrested three suspects after an on-going argument led to the display of a firearm.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, shortly before 11 p.m., Monday troopers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Millchop Lane in Magnolia for a group of disorderly subjects in which a weapon was brandished.

Troopers arrived and learned that the suspects had responded to the residence and made contact with a 58-year-old man and a 29-year-old man in reference to an on-going dispute.

During an argument with the two men, police say 20-year-old Tyriekus D.Collick, of Magnolia, removed a firearm from his waistband and handed it to 43-year-old Desmond Robinson, of Felton, who then proceeded to point the weapon at the 29-year-old victim while the 58-year-old victim was standing beside him in the driveway.

Prior to the arrival of police, troopers were advised that the suspects were leaving the area in a blue passenger car.

Troopers spotted the vehicle in the area traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to stop at a posted stop sign.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, Desmond Robinson and passengers, Tyriekus D.Collick, and 20-year-old Desmond Johnson, of Dover.

A searched of Collick revealed a loaded .22 caliber firearm and 19 additional .22 caliber rounds of ammunition.

All three suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 3 where they were charged.

Robinson was charged with Possession of a Firearm/Destructive Weapon by Person Convicted of Two Violent Felonies, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm, Aggravated Menacing (2 counts), Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony), Failure to Obey a Traffic Device, and Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on $17502.00 secured bond.

Collick was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm, Aggravated Menacing (2 counts), and Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony). He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on $19500.00 secured bond.

Johnson was charged with Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony) and released on his own recognizance.