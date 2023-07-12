Police Charge Driver after Stranding SUV on Beach

Tony Crivella Photo

Around 5:28 a.m. on Wednesday, Rehoboth Beach police responded to an SUV found stuck on the beach in the area of Prospect Street.

Mark Giuliani Photo

Coastal towing was called to remove the vehicle, says Lt. Jaime Riddle, police spokesman. It is illegal per city ordinance to drive a vehicle on the beach within city limits, he pointed out, therefore, the driver was cited as follows: