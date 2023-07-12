Police Charge Driver after Stranding SUV on Beach
Around 5:28 a.m. on Wednesday, Rehoboth Beach police responded to an SUV found stuck on the beach in the area of Prospect Street.
Coastal towing was called to remove the vehicle, says Lt. Jaime Riddle, police spokesman. It is illegal per city ordinance to drive a vehicle on the beach within city limits, he pointed out, therefore, the driver was cited as follows:
- Operating a vehicle on the beach
- No license in possession
- No registration card in possession
- No proof of insurance in possession