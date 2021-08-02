Police Charge Man with DUI after Messy Coastal Hwy Pile-Up

Injuries amazingly minor considering the extensive debris field

It took nearly two hours for officials to clean up Coastal Highway this past Saturday night after a five-vehicle crash left an unusual amount of debris scattered on Coastal Highway. Amazingly, ambulances took only three people with minor injuries to the hospital.

First responders closed the northbound lanes just before Terrace Road shortly after the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Northbound traffic detoured through downtown Rehoboth Beach while the investigation and clean-up were underway.

MCpl. Heather Pepper, police spokeswoman, says a 25-year-old man from Georgia was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

The northbound lanes reopened around 10:25 p.m. More photos are on the RB VFC website.